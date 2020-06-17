Your Army

Oklahoma National Guard soldiers activated for Trump rally in Tulsa

15 minutes ago
President Donald Trump makes a statement to the press on June 1, 2020, in the Rose Garden about restoring "law and order" in the wake of protests at the White House in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — As many as 250 Oklahoma Army National Guard soldiers are being activated to help provide security during President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa, authorities said Wednesday.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the Guardsmen will be used as a “force multiplier” to help secure safety zones around the downtown BOK Center where the rally is to be held.

Police clear the area around Lafayette Park and the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Trump offers ‘domination’ of DC protests as model for states

Claiming he is backed by a “silent majority,” President Donald Trump turned the nation’s capital into a model for the overwhelming force he believes critical to stop sometimes-violent protests that have spread across the country in a time of racial unrest.

The Guardsmen will be unarmed but will carry shields, batons and pepper spray in case they need to protect themselves, said Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Geoff Legler.

Franklin says officers from multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies also will help provide security and that several blocks downtown will be closed for Saturday’s event.

A two-day Juneteenth celebration also is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Greenwood District near downtown, and several anti-Trump protests are planned for Saturday.

