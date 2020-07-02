Missing Fort Hood soldier was killed in armory, then hacked to pieces, family’s attorney says

Spc. Vanessa Guillen was allegedly killed on April 22, the day of her disappearance, by a soldier named Aaron David Robinson while she was on duty in the armory room on Fort Hood, Texas, an attorney for the Guillen family said, citing information provided to her by Army Criminal Investigation Command officials.

Robinson allegedly attacked the 20-year-old Guillen with a hammer, attorney Natalie Khawam told Army Times in a statement. “This heinous act caused her blood to be splashed all over the armory room.”

Khawam stated that she learned the information during a four-hour meeting with Army CID agents.

After Guillen was dead, Robinson allegedly contacted his married girlfriend “to help him bury her bloody body,” Khawam wrote in the statement to Army Times.

“At first they tried to set her on fire, but she wouldn’t burn. Then they dismembered this beautiful US soldier’s body with a machete.

“She needs to be brought to justice,” she wrote.

Local police issued a “Be On the Lookout” notice for Robinson after he fled post Tuesday afternoon, Khawam told reporters during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Local police off-post in the city of Killeen were notified by Army CID agents that Robinson was a person of interest in Guillen’s death, the attorney said.

Law enforcement tracked Robinson to the 4700 block of East Rancier Ave., but as officers attempted to make contact, “the suspect produced a weapon and committed suicide by shooting himself,” Killeen police said.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police. His name has not yet been officially released by the Army, pending notification of his next of kin. However, Robinson’s name was previously issued in the BOLO notice, Khawam said Wednesday. His name has also been reported by multiple media outlets.

A woman identified as Robinson’s married girlfriend is currently booked at Bell County Jail for an unknown offense, according to inmate records, which stated that she is a 22-year-old resident of Killeen. On Thursday, Killeen police said she is just being held by the county, but charges will come from federal authorities and there are no charges yet.

Fort Hood officials declined to comment. The post plans to hold a press conference on developments in the case Thursday afternoon.

Guillen’s unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, has also opened an investigation into allegations brought forth by her family that she suffered from sexual harassment by a supervisor.

“She was afraid to [report it] because the sexual harassment was coming from her superiors, so her concern was the retaliation, being blackballed,” Khawam explained during the press conference. “We believe the person that killed her is that person that sexually harassed her.”

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas. (Army)

The Army has separately opened an investigation into the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, or SHARP, program at Fort Hood.

Post officials said in a press release that seven personnel from the Army Forces Command Inspector General arrived this week to begin their inquiry. They will examine the SHARP program’s implementation at Fort Hood and assess whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

On Tuesday, partial human remains were discovered about 30 miles from Fort Hood along the Leon River, according to an Army CID news release Tuesday. A positive identification has yet to be announced publicly, but Khawam said that the remains are suspected to be those of Guillen.

“Sooner or later the truth will come out because we are not going to stop,” said Guillen’s older sister, Mayra, during Wednesday’s press conference in D.C. “We have to know everything.”

Guillen was a private first class at the time of her disappearance. She became a specialist due to time in service at the beginning of July.