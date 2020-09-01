Fort Hood gets new acting commander; Army orders ’in-depth investigation’ into the chain of command

The Army has directed a new general to take command of Fort Hood, a central Texas military installation thrust into the public spotlight in recent months over a series of violent deaths and disappearances among soldiers stationed there, senior service officials told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Army Futures Command boss Gen. John Murray will also lead an in-depth investigation into the actions taken by the post’s chain of command following the disappearance of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who prosecutors say was murdered in an armory on post and then dismembered by a fellow soldier.

Murray’s Army Regulation 15-6 investigation is separate from an independent review of Fort Hood that began in August and is looking at the command climate on post and the surrounding city of Killeen.

Murray’s investigation will involve “a comprehensive look at everything” involving the command’s actions following Guillen’s April 22 disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her remains months later near a river, said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

The investigation will look at “every action among senior leaders at the post,” said Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, who stressed that no generals are being relieved as part of the current leadership change.

Soldier sold handgun to suspect in triple homicide that took Fort Hood soldier’s life, police say Detectives interviewed a soldier who told them that he had sold a Canik 9x19 pistol the summer of 2019 to the suspect.

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV will assume duties the acting senior commander of Fort Hood, as well as be the deputy commanding general for operations of III Corps, beginning Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who has been serving as the Fort Hood commander during the ordeal, was previously slated to go to Fort Bliss, near El Paso, to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division.

Instead, he will remain at Fort Hood “to assist with the reintegration of III Corps” as its soldiers return from their mission supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, an Army headquarters statement reads.

“Essentially, he’s sliding over,” said McConville. The adjustment was previously scheduled and shouldn’t be read as a punishment, according to the Army chief of staff.

“We have an investigation ongoing and we want to make sure the investigation is complete before we move the officer,” McConville added. “This is something we do all the time with officers who may be involved with an investigation. We want to make sure we know what happened before we know what we’ll do with their future.”

With Efflandt remaining at Fort Hood, the Army will announce the name of a new commander for the 1st Armored Division in the coming days, the Army headquarters statement reads.

Texas man shot Fort Hood soldier over gun sale dispute and local woman helped afterward, affidavits say An affidavit alleges that Brandon M. Olivares shot Pfc. Brandon S. Rosecrans at close range while he slept in his Jeep after the two men argued about the sale price of a gun.

Eight soldiers have died on or near Fort Hood this year. Five of those deaths have been publicly linked to foul play.

A FORSCOM inspector general team recently found that 18 out of 52 women surveyed on Fort Hood, about one-third, reported being sexually harassed.

FORSCOM’s review was sparked by sexual harassment allegations that arose following Guillen’s disappearance. Her family said she was afraid to report the incidents for fear of reprisal.

Those violent crime trends, “coupled with that survey,” concerned the Army, said McCarthy “The numbers are bad and we need to make some adjustments.”

Richardson, the new acting senior commander of Fort Hood, previously served as FORSCOM’s director of operations and was already selected in March to serve as the next deputy commanding general for III Corps.