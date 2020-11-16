Fort Bragg infantryman dies in barracks

An Army paratrooper died Wednesday in his barracks room at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to 82nd Airborne Division officials.

The cause of death for 24-year-old Spc. Terrance Salazar remains under investigation. However, foul play and the coronavirus are not suspected, said division spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Burns.

Salazar, who is from Pleasanton, Texas, was an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

After Salazar was found in his room unresponsive, his fellow paratroopers called emergency services for help.

Medical personnel arrived and assessed Salazar on the scene before declaring him deceased, according to a division statement.

Salazar is survived by his father. He entered the Army in April 2018 and arrived at Fort Bragg in October 2018.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.