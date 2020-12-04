USASOC master sergeant identified as one of two found dead at Fort Bragg

Officials have identified Master Sgt. William J. Lavigne II, 37, as one of two men found dead at a Fort Bragg training area on Wednesday.

Lavigne was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Army Special Operations Command, according to a media release. The second individual was a veteran who previously served at Fort Bragg.

“The loss of a Soldier is always tragic,” said Lt. Col. Justin Duvall, Lavinge’s company commander. “Master Sgt. Lavigne dedicated himself to the Army for 19 years and deployed multiple times in the defense of our Nation. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

The investigation by Army Criminal Investigation Command is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, according to the release.

USASOC officials did not release the name of the veteran nor the causes of death or any other details about what happened. A statement from the North Carolina post said the bodies of two men were found on Wednesday in a training area and that their deaths are not related to official unit training.

Lavigne enlisted in the Army in 2001. In 2007, he graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course and was subsequently assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group with a follow on assignment to USASOC. He deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of the Global War on Terrorism while assigned to USASOC.

Lavigne’s awards and decorations include two Bronze Stars, one with “V” device.

This is a developing story. Stay with Army Times for updates.