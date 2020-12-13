More Idaho National Guard soldiers tapped for COVID-19 help

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has authorized another 150 Idaho National Guard soldiers to help medical facilities battle the coronavirus.

The Republican governor on Friday added the soldiers to the 100 he activated last month to help the state deal with surging infections and deaths.

Federal funds extended for National Guard virus assistance for Hawaii, 47 other states The funding for National Guard units in Hawaii and 47 other states was scheduled to expire at the end of the month, but was extended through March.

The 250 soldiers help with mobile testing support, facility decontamination and COVID-19 screenings. They are also helping at food banks.

State officials say nearly 120,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and there have been 1,151 deaths. The positivity rate for those getting tested is 20 percent, well above the 5 percent or less state officials want.