New in 2021: How the Army wants to reduce deployment, training demands

A new force generation model was introduced by Army leadership in fall 2020.

The intention is to better balance demands across the world with the transformational changes the service needs to prepare for a future fight against a peer adversary, Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the deputy chief of staff for Army operations, plans and training, has said.

Dubbed the “Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model,” the plan is to allocate Army units to different theaters in roughly one year, giving them expertise in the parts of the world to which they would deploy during an actual conflict and allowing them to stockpile the right equipment for those clashes.

The new model was introduced in October, alongside an announcement that the service will be working to reduce the demands of rotational deployments and decreasing requirements for brigade- and battalion-level training.

Events over the past year have taxed the force, including a rapid deployment of paratroopers and air defense artillery to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, an unprecedented global pandemic and nationwide racial justice protests that led to the mobilization of thousands of Army National Guardsmen.

“I am concerned about the Army’s ops tempo as a whole,” Army Chief of Staff James McConville said in an October interview. “For the last 19 years, the Army has been heavily, heavily deployed. And even more recently, with our air defense units, our requirements around the world and particularly in the Middle East have really upped their ops tempo.”

That being said, there’s no intent to reduce combat training center rotations for units, McConville explained.

“That’s not what we’re discussing,” McConville added. “What we’re discussing is what the prerequisites are to actually go to a combat training center and how they fit into the rotational model.”