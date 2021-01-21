3 killed in National Guard helicopter crash in New York

MENDON, N.Y. — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in a western New York town, an official said.

The craft, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester, said Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

The circumstances were under investigation.

The helicopter flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, he said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said flags on state buildings would be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to pay tribute to the troops.

“National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes,” he said in a statement.