Another US soldier dies at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait

A U.S. soldier who was found unresponsive at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait died on Jan. 20, according to Army Central Command.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” the Army said in a statement.

No other information was immediately provided, and the name of the soldier will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin has been notified, in keeping with DOD policy.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the Army said.

This isn’t the first soldier stationed in Kuwait to die this year. Army Central Command said that Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez, 28, of Dallas died Jan. 11 during a routine troop movement in a commercial vehicle near Camp Buehring. Two other troops were also injured in the accident.