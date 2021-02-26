Two injured in Apache crash at Fort Rucker

An AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed near Fort Rucker, Alabama, Thursday afternoon, coming to rest on its side with its tail broken.

The two-person crew aboard the Apache sustained injuries and both soldiers were taken to a local hospital, said Fort Rucker spokesman Jimmie Cummings Jr.

One pilot has already been discharged from the hospital, Cummings added. Both pilots injuries were described as “minor.” The soldiers were assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence.

The accident took place at Hooper Stagefield, located between Fort Rucker and the city of Ozark. Aircraft aren’t permanently based there, Cummings said. Instead, they fly in from the main base to conduct landings and other qualifications.

Video of the mishap site was taken by local television station WTVY. Cummings was not aware, as of Friday morning, how the accident occurred or whether the Apache was in the air at the time of the mishap.

An Apache helicopter rests on its side at Hooper Stage Field after it crashed Feb. 25. (Screenshot/WTVY)

Fort Rucker labeled the incident an “aviation mishap” because they aren’t sure whether the Apache performed a hard landing or other maneuver, according to Cummings.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center said Friday morning that its personnel would lead an investigation into the incident.

USACRC typically assumes responsibility of these investigations when mishap findings may have an Army-wide impact, officials from the command said in a news release.

“Most mishap investigations are conducted by the unit, but regardless of scope and impact, the USACRC ultimately holds authority to investigate any Army mishap,” the release reads.