Fort Bliss soldier shot, killed by stepson, police say

A Fort Bliss soldier was shot and killed late Sunday night by his 13-year-old stepson, according to El Paso police officers.

Officials at Fort Bliss, Texas, confirmed that the deceased, 31-year-old Allan Edwards, was a soldier assigned to the Army installation near El Paso.

Edwards was shot at an apartment north of Fort Bliss at about midnight in the 10550 block of McCombs Street.

El Paso police responded to an aggravated assault call at the apartment and found the Edwards dead inside.

The shooter was identified as his 13-year-old stepson. El Paso police labeled the incident a “murder” in their initial news release Monday but said no charges have yet been filed against the teenager.

Fort Bliss spokeswoman Lt. Col. Allie Payne said more information would be released later Thursday evening.

The off-post death comes a month-and-a-half after two Army sergeants assigned to the installation were arrested, and one was charged with murder, following a bar fight in El Paso’s Cincinnati district Feb. 8.

The shooting was close to a different bar where another Fort Bliss soldier was stabbed multiple times in late January.

Both incidents are expected be raised during the next meeting of Fort Bliss’ disciplinary control board, which determines off-limits locations for soldiers, according to Payne.