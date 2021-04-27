Soldier found dead in Kuwait living quarters

U.S. Army Central officials announced Tuesday that a soldier supporting operations at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was found dead Monday morning.

An Army official told Military Times the soldier “was supporting joint operations including air logistics.”

The soldier was found in his living quarters, according to an ARCENT press release.

“This incident is not combat related and the name of the Soldier is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin,” said the release. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The cause of death is currently under investigation, according to the release.

Ali Al Salem Air Base is home to the Air Force’s 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and serves as “the primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces” in the Middle East, according to the unit’s website.

The is a developing story. Stay with Army Times for updates.