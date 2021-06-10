Soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in noncombat incident

A soldier died Thursday in a noncombat incident at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, military officials said in a brief press release.

The soldier’s name and unit information is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin, the release stated.

The soldier was assigned to the anti-ISIS mission known as Operation Inherent Resolve at the time of death. The incident is under investigation, the release added, but no other details were provided.

Disclosure of the soldier’s death came the same day that the Pentagon announced another Army death related to missions in U.S. Central Command.

Louisiana National Guard soldier First Sgt. Casey Hart, 42, died Tuesday at Walter Reed Medical Center after he suffered a medical emergency at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, in early May.

The incident that took Hart’s life is under investigation, said Louisiana Guard spokesperson Maj. Noel Collins, who declined to provide further details.

Hart was assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He also worked as a patrol officer for the Baton Rouge Police Department.