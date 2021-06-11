Soldier who died in a noncombat incident in Kuwait is identified

A soldier who died in a noncombat incident in Kuwait Thursday has been identified by the Defense Department.

Spc. Joshua S. Robinson, 22, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died June 10 at Camp Buehring while supporting the anti-ISIS mission known as Operation Inherent Resolve. The incident is under investigation.

Robinson was assigned to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, in Baton Rouge.

He joined the Louisiana National Guard in April 2017 and attended basic and advanced individual training at Fort Benning Ga., where he earned the military occupational specialty 11B, infantryman, according to Maj. Noel Collins, a spokesman for the Louisiana National Guard.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Disclosure of the soldier’s death came the same day that the Pentagon announced the death of another Louisiana National Guard soldier related to missions in U.S. Central Command.

First Sgt. Casey Hart, 42, died Tuesday at Walter Reed Medical Center after he suffered a medical emergency at Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, in early May.

The incident that took Hart’s life is under investigation, said Louisiana Guard spokesperson Maj. Noel Collins, who declined to provide further details.

Hart was assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, out of Lafayette.