These Army childcare centers, training facilities and barracks likely won’t be funded this year

Major proposed budget cuts are likely to leave out a number of vehicle maintenance projects, childcare facilities and barracks for both officer and enlisted soldiers.

The Army has submitted a budget of $173 billion, which is $3.6 billion less than what it got last year. They’ve put money into modernization, readiness and personnel at the cost of other areas, such as construction.

On the service’s $5.5 billion unfunded requirements list for fiscal year 2022, at least six current projects would not receive money to complete construction. New construction on another 17 projects would have to wait at least another year.

The unfunded requirements list serves as a communication from each service to Congress on projects or needs that are a high priority but were not factored into the budget they submitted. The items on the list were left off the budget to meet the funding expectations of the president, who outlines executive branch funding plans for the larger federal government annual budget.

The construction section of the unfunded requirements list amounts to nearly $1 billion. It’s too early to tell what, if anything, on the list will end up being funded after Congress scrubs the budget and begins writing the annual defense budget.

In his letter to committee members about the list, Chief of Staff of the Army James McConville wrote that funding an additional $608 million could address many items on that list, including command and control training sites, as well as help address climate change across all three Army components.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and McConville testified Tuesday for nearly two hours before the Senate Armed Services Committee subcommittee on Airland.

Some senators made specific references to projects or facilities in their states. When pressed about the adequacy of the current budget to meet the Army’s needs, Wormuth specifically referenced woeful soldier housing as something she would use more money to fix.

“Having seen, for example, barracks at Fort Hood, I would certainly welcome more funds,” Wormuth said.

But outdated and dilapidated barracks at the central Texas installation are not the only construction efforts that need attention.

The following items were listed under construction projects to complete:

Family housing replacements at – Kwajalein Atoll; Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania; Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico

AIT barracks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia

Reception Barracks Complex, Phase 1, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina

Army Family Housing Construction planning technical engineering design services for fiscal years 2023 – 2025

These new construction projects were also listed as unfunded in the current budget: