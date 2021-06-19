Army investigating death of colonel at Fort Leavenworth

Army CID special agents are investigating the death of a colonel who was found unresponsive in his office Tuesday morning and pronounced dead, according to a statement from his command.

Col. Scott Green, director of the Army’s Command and General Staff School, was found unresponsive in his office at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Green was a 49-year-old career infantry officer. He had held company command in the 75th Ranger Regiment and led an Airborne brigade combat team during his 27-year career.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our teammate. The magnitude of the loss is immeasurable and will be felt across our formation,” Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, who heads the Army’s Combined Arms Center at the Kansas post, said in a statement on social media.

“He positively touched the lives of countless Soldiers, Families and Civilians across the force throughout his decorated career,” Martin’s statement added. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Green was a highly decorated combat veteran with multiple tours that included a combat parachute jump, the statement added.

His awards included the prestigious Army’s Legion of Merit and multiple Bronze Star medals, including one for valor.

Green had been in his current position since July 2019. He was a native of South Dakota and began his Army career in 1994 after completing the ROTC program at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, the statement reads.