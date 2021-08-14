The 82nd Airborne Division announced the death of one of its paratroopers in a Saturday afternoon press release.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, died in his barracks room Friday on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after being found unresponsive, the division’s release stated.

Rubino, who comes from Oroville, California, was declared deceased by emergency medical services upon their arrival to his barracks room.

The cause of death was not released. Rubino served as an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

He joined the Army in 2020 and arrived to Fort Bragg in 2021.

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers is a tragedy,” said Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, the deceased paratrooper’s brigade commander. “We mourn Mikel’s passing alongside his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all during this difficult time.”

Rubino is survived by his wife Alyssa, his daughter Legacy, and his mother Sheila, the division’s release stated.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge.

The incident remains under investigation, the division’s release added.

Share:

More In Your Army