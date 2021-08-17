WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a soldier from Fort Leonard Wood who went missing after kayaking on the Gasconade River.

Spc. Joshua J. Morrison was last seen near Ruby’s Landing, a river resort in Waynesville that offers kayaking and other outdoor activities.

The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence said in a news release that military, state and local authorities are involved in the search.

“Fort Leonard Wood first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river,” the release reads.

“Fort Leonard Wood leaders are working closely with local law enforcement and remain in contact with Specialist Morrison’s family,” the release added. “If you have seen Specialist Morrison, please contact law enforcement officials at 573.596.6141.”

Officials on Tuesday found a kayak and backpack belonging to Morrison about a mile downriver from where he was thought to have put into the river.

The fort did not immediately say where Morrison is from but said officials are in touch with his family.

