A soldier at Fort Hood has been found after she was reported missing last week. A statement from Fort Hood said her family has confirmed she is safe and currently with extended family members on Oct. 10.

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell “is a valued member of our team, and our number one priority is ensuring her safe return. We are in regular contact with her family and will provide any assistance she and her family may need to return to Fort Hood,” said Ltc. Octavia Davis, commander of Regimental Support Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment, in a statement.

Sewell was last seen leaving the base on Oct. 7, and didn’t report for duty later that day. Following her initial disappearance on Oct. 7, family and Fort Hood leadership were unable to get in contact with her. An initial investigation at Fort Hood pointed to Sewell leaving the base on her own accord, but no additional information regarding the circumstances of her departure from the base have been released. Officials are in communication with her family and are seeking to facilitate her safe return to base.

Sewell’s disappearance sparked fears and concerns as Fort Hood has been the center of a number of soldier disappearances and deaths in recent years. In 2020 alone, the base saw over two dozen soldier deaths.

