CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A U.S. soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.
Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, 24, was indicted last week on two counts of murder in Chester County, Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement.
Military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend, Dorsey said.
Gene Rogers, 61, and his 78-year-old mother Billie Rogers were found shot to death in their Richburg home on June 21, 2020, authorities said.
Chester County deputies, state police, the FBI and investigators from the Army and Navy have all been investigating the killings over the past 16 months, the sheriff said.
Scott is at the Chester County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate if he has a lawyer.
Texas A&M University's Corps of Cadets' annual tradition involves smashing pumpkins and pranking the school band.
The Texas Military Department prioritized a parachute team over fully-funding tuition assistance.
James Kilcer served in the Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011.
This week, Army users faced issues with their Army.mil email services. Here's what happened.
Load More
The idea stems from the small numbers of troops who used the Women’s Health Transitioning Training program.
The signatures include the mother of Trevor Reed, a Marine imprisoned in Moscow on charges of assaulting a police officer in Russia.
Congress is set to force America’s armed services to keep better track of their guns and explosives, imposing new rules in response to an Associated Press investigation that showed firearms stolen from U.S. bases have resurfaced in violent crimes.
Defense officials say the threat demands vigilance from American forces, including counter-terrorism strikes in the country.
Prosecutors said Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr. planned to carry out a massacre inspired by their white supremacist ideology.