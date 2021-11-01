CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — About 70 soldiers from a Nevada Army Guard cavalry unit will deploy in November for a nine-month assignment supporting the U.S. military security presence in Kuwait, Guard officials said Thursday.
A deployment ceremony was being planned Tuesday at the Clark County Armory in northeast Las Vegas to mark the departure in coming weeks of Delta Company, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry.
The unit operates and maintains M1A1 Abrams battle tanks.
The assignment marks a return of Nevada troops to an international mission after about 150 soldiers from the 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion returned to the Las Vegas area in August from a 10-month deployment in Kuwait and Iraq.
Guard Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka said about 600 members of the 221st Cavalry previously deployed to Afghanistan in 2009-2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, the military action begun after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in the U.S.
The Air Force will offer a blueprint for how to handle troops who refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine.
Soon, fully-qualified troops will be able to promote while waiting to attend their required professional military education.
The movie will begin filming in the summer of 2022.
The new task force, called Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant, was stood up quietly on July 1.
Load More
Lamakers have just a few weeks left this year to finalize the measure, which has passed through congress for nearly six consecutive decades.
The SBA is highlighting the 1.8 million veteran entrepreneurs in the U.S. economy seeking to let all veterans know about resources available.
Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, who has served in the Fleet Forces role for the last three years, would replace retiring Vice Chairman Air Force Gen. John Hyten.
The plan comes 16 months after the last White House roadmap to end suicide among veterans and troops.
Mark Steven Domingo was convicted in August of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, the U.S. attorney’s office said.