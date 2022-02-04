A junior soldier deployed to northeastern Syria died Tuesday following a “non-combat related incident,” the Defense Department announced Friday morning.

Spc. Alex J. Ram was assigned to 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, which is part of the 4th Infantry Division’s 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

Ram, a 20-year-old cavalry scout from Rancho Cucamonga, California, joined the Army in January 2020. According to a Fort Carson release, his individual decorations included two Army Commendation Medals — one with a C device signifying combat conditions — and an Army Achievement Medal.

“The passing of [Ram] is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” said his brigade commander, Col. Andrew Steadman. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. ... [He] will be deeply missed.”

According to the DoD release, Ram died near Tell Beydar, a small village approximately 25 miles south of the Syria-Turkey border. His death is under investigation.

Ram’s brigade deployed to Iraq and Syria in September of last year to support Operation Inherent Resolve, the ongoing campaign to destroy ISIS’ remnants in the region.

Approximately 900 U.S. troops are in the region helping primarily Kurdish forces in the fight against ISIS, which recently staged a massive uprising and attack centered on the prison in the nearby city of Hasakah.

