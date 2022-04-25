This story originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, the Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The body of a Texas Army National Guard soldier who was reported missing last week after trying to save drowning migrants has been found dead, U.S. Rep Tony Gonzalez, R-San Antonio, confirmed to The Texas Tribune on Monday.

Spc. Bishop E. Evans, a 22-year-old Texas National Guard soldier, was washed away after attempting to rescue two migrants who struggled as they tried to cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, state officials said this weekend. He was assigned to Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted border initiative.

Evans was a field artilleryman from Arlington. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2019.

RELATED

Texas Military Department did not immediately respond to request for comment on Monday morning.

Evans went missing at about 9:45 a.m. Friday, and an official search for him began soon after.

Though Evans removed his body armor before entering the Rio Grande, he did not resurface.

The search for Evans included parties in boats and helicopters. Efforts were stalled Saturday evening due to river conditions, but resumed on Sunday, the Texas Military Department said.

Texas Rangers lead the search, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Parks and Wildlife, and Border Patrol officials.

The two migrants survived and are in custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.