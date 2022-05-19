WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who worked at Fort Bragg was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in prison for bribery and money laundering related to government contracts, according to a federal prosecutor.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release that Calvin Alfonza Jordan, who pleaded guilty to receiving bribes, was a procurement agent assigned to the Operations and Maintenance Division, Directorate of Public Works at Fort Bragg.

The directorate is responsible for design, construction, maintenance and operation of utility systems on post, along with providing centralized management of Army family housing.

Court documents showed that from 2011 into 2019, Jordan used his position as a procurement agent to receive bribes of approximately $200 per order from various vendors contracting with the directorate in return for increasing the number of federal contracts given the vendor.

Prosecutors estimate Jordan received $773,600 in illegal bribes.

Two other men have been indicted in the case.