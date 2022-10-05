Fort Leavenworth and the Army’s Combined Arms Center welcomed the post’s first Black commanding general this week, the Kansas City Star reported.

Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. took command Tuesday from Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, with Training and Doctrine Command’s Gen. Gary Brito presiding over the ceremony.

The post has a long legacy. Roughly 186 years ago, the Black cavalry units now known as the Buffalo Soldiers were first formed at Fort Leavenworth, the City Star reported.

Beagle previously served as the commanding general of 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, and as the commander of the Army Training Center at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Beagle is also the great-grandson of Walter Beagles, a World War I veteran, the City Star reported.

