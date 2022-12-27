The Army will welcome a new leader of the noncommissioned officer corps in around eight months when Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer takes over as the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army in August.

The service’s chief of staff, Gen. James McConville, announced the decision Dec. 8 at a professional development event for senior leaders.

Weimer is currently assigned as the top enlisted soldier in Army Special Operations Command. He assumed that position in August 2021 alongside the command’s top general, Lt. Gen. Jon Braga.

RELATED

The service’s top NCOs typically focus on a handful of signature initiatives during their time atop the Army’s enlisted ranks. Current Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston emphasized uniform policy, the rollout of the Army Combat Fitness Test, parenthood policy changes, standardization of expert badges and more.

Not all priorities prove popular, though — the 14th Sergeant Major of the Army, Raymond Chandler, drew ire for his hardline stance on tattoos.

It’s unclear what Weimer’s priorities will be as the next Sergeant Major of the Army.

Davis Winkie is a senior reporter covering the Army, specializing in accountability reporting, personnel issues and military justice. He joined Military Times in 2020. Davis studied history at Vanderbilt University and UNC-Chapel Hill, writing a master's thesis about how the Cold War-era Defense Department influenced Hollywood's WWII movies.