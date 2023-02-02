A senior noncommissioned officer assigned to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, has been suspended from his role as a battalion’s senior enlisted advisor following an alcohol-related arrest, a spokesperson told Army Times.

Command Sgt. Maj. Larry F. Jarrett, the top enlisted soldier for the 101st Airborne Division’s 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, was arrested Jan. 13 by the Montgomery County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court records and a division spokesperson. He did not respond to a request for comment from Army Times before this article’s publication deadline.

Jarrett is charged with driving under the influence, according to county court records. The senior noncommissioned officer also is accused of violating Tennessee’s implied consent law, which requires drivers to submit to a breath or blood testing when police suspect they’re impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“We can confirm that CSM Larry Jarrett was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on [Jan. 13],” said division spokesperson Maj. Daniel Mathews. “He is suspended from his current position and pending further actions following the investigation.” Mathews added that the division is “fully cooperating” with local law enforcement officials.

The battalion sergeant major was reportedly pulled over for an issue with his vehicle’s taillights when a sheriff’s deputy noticed he had difficulty retrieving his identification and answering basic questions, according to a local news outlet. Jarrett appeared disoriented and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Army Times could not independently verify the outlet’s account of the traffic stop because Tennessee’s public records law bars out-of-state individuals from requesting documents.

Jarrett assumed responsibility as the sustainment battalion’s top enlisted soldier in November 2020, according to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade’s official Facebook page.

