The Army has announced overseas deployments to the Middle East, Europe and South Korea for three brigades later this year.

A medley of forces will soon leave U.S. shores, replacing rotating units already at those locations, according to an Army press release.

The 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Drum, New York, will head to U.S. Central Command to take over for the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, part of the New Jersey Army National Guard.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, out of Fort Bliss, Texas, will deploy to U.S. European Command, replacing the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, will travel to South Korea to replace the 3rd Cavalry Regiment out of Fort Cavazos, Texas.

These brigade-sized deployments follow other troop rotations across the globe in recent months.

According to the service, seven Army units deployed between April and June to Europe and CENTCOM:

The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade replaced the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade in CENTCOM.

The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters replaced the 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters in Europe as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the U.S. commitment to NATO.

The 1st Cavalry Division Artillery replaced the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery in Europe, also part of the NATO support mission.

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division replaced the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in Europe for the NATO support mission.

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division replaced the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division in Europe for the NATO support mission.

The 1st Cavalry Division Combat Aviation Brigade replaced the 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade in Europe under the NATO support mission.

The 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade replaced the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade in Europe as part of the NATO support mission.

The Middle East mission supports the ongoing Operation Inherent Resolve, which continues to counter the Islamic State in the region.

In January, three soldiers were killed in a drone attack on their outpost in Jordan. Another 40 troops were injured in the attack.

The European mission involves training with NATO allies and continues Operation Atlantic Resolve, which began in 2014 following Russia’s initial invasion and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine. NATO forces in the region have increased in the wake of Russian escalation, with its larger 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The deployment to South Korea continues decades-long unit rotations to the U.S. ally in the Indo-Pacific region.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.