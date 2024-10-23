The Army is investigating the death of a Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, soldier who missed formation Monday and was later found dead.

Post officials said military police initially issued a missing person alert Monday for Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, before finding the soldier dead.

“Sgt. Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, head of both the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood, said in a statement Tuesday. “Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time.”

Sgt. Sarah Roque was reported missing Monday and later found dead. (Army)

Installation public affairs officials released a statement with details of Roque’s background and deferred further comment to Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Army CID is handling the case now and, in accordance with policy, declines to comment on ongoing investigations.

Originally from Ligonier, Indiana, Roque enlisted in 2020 and graduated basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, according to the statement.

She served as a bridge crew member and mine dog handler with 5th Engineer Battalion’s K9 Detachment.

Roque’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

