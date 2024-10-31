The Army is investigating the training death of a 26-year-old sergeant at Fort Bliss, Texas.

The 1st Armored Division released limited information in the Saturday death of Sgt. Christopher Sutton.

Sutton served as a truck driver with the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, part of the 1st AD.

RELATED

Sutton was injured Saturday during a training exercise, officials said. The released information did not include further details regarding the incident.

As a matter of policy, military organizations rarely comment on ongoing investigations.

Sutton was medically evacuated from the training event following his injury. He was taken to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, in critical condition, officials said. He died shortly after his arrival at the facility.

The Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama, is investigating the incident.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Jed Hudson, commander of the 47th BSB, called Sutton a “leader of the highest caliber.”

“He was an expert in his craft, always dependable, and he made a positive impact wherever he went. We collectively mourn his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Sutton enlisted in November 2019 out of Honolulu, Hawaii, and graduated basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, officials said.

Sutton deployed to Poland in 2022 and joined the 1st Armored Division in February, according to a statement.

Sutton had completed the Basic Leader Course, Unit Armorer Certification Course and Field Sanitation Team Training. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.