Joint Readiness Training Center officials announced that a soldier died Saturday during a training incident at the Louisiana center.

The soldier, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion, 71st EOD Group at Fort Carson, Colorado, center spokesman Keith Houin told Army Times on Monday.

The unit was at the Fort Johnson, Louisiana center for a training rotation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldier’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said the Commanding General of JRTC and Fort Johnson, Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner.

The training center is one of two major combat training centers used by soldiers for unit certification and pre-deployment training. The other is the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.