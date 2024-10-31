Army prosecutors have preferred murder charges against a 21-year-old specialist in the death of Army Sgt. Sarah Roque.

Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, officials issued a brief statement today that Spc. Wooster Rancy is being held in pretrial confinement as he awaits a preliminary hearing on charges of murder and obstruction of justice, Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 118 and 131b.

The statement did not specify the hearing date.

Roque did not show up for morning formation on Oct. 21. That same day, military police issued a missing person alert for the 23-year-old.

Investigators discovered Roque’s body that night in a dumpster next to on-base housing.

Sgt. Sarah Roque was reported missing on Oct. 21, 2024 and later found dead. (Army)

“Sgt. Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, head of both the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood. “Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time.”

Officials announced on Oct. 23 that they had arrested a suspect in Roque’s death.

The release with Rancy’s information states that he faces charges for the “murder of Sergeant Sarah Roque on Oct. 20,” indicating that Roque died before the Oct. 21 formation.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation as the service’s Office of Special Trial Counsel handles aspects of the charges with military courts.

Roque enlisted in the Army in 2020 out of Ligonier, Indiana, and graduated basic training from Fort Leonard Wood. She served as a bridge crew member and mine dog handler with the 5th Engineer Battalion’s K9 Detachment.

Her awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Rancy enlisted in the Army in 2022 and graduated basic at Fort Leonard Wood. He had been serving as a combat engineer with the 509th Clearance Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.