The Army has preferred murder charges against a Hawaii-based cavalry scout soldier whose pregnant wife went missing this summer, according to the Army.

The Office of Special Trial Counsel, a wing of the military that prosecutes serious crimes, charged Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II on Tuesday with the murder of Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson. She was last seen in her home on Schofield Barracks, the home of the 25th Infantry Division, on July 31.

Johnson, who was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, was also charged with killing Mischa Johnson’s unborn child.

Johnson was initially charged on Aug. 27, with making false official statements, obstruction of justice and the production and distribution of child pornography, but this is the first time he has been charged in the murder of his wife.

It is also the first time the Army has acknowledged the likelihood of Mischa Johnson’s death, a spokesperson for the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel confirmed.

Johnson has been in pretrial confinement since August 19, as he awaits his preliminary hearing, known as an Article 32 hearing, which will determine if there is enough evidence to go forward with the case.

Mischa Johnson’s body has still not been found and the case remains an active investigation. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, roughly 170 pounds, six months pregnant and Filipino. She has a large dragon tattoo on her back.

She was known to frequent the Ewa Villages and Waikiki areas, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel asks that anyone with information contact the Army CID Pacific Field Office at (808) 208-0559, or reach out through cid.army.mil/tips.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.