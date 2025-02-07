Fort Cavazos, Texas, is currently working to address problems with its air conditioning units that have left soldiers facing uncomfortably hot conditions in their barracks.

Complaints about the conditions were posted in early February on Hots&Cots – a popular app where service members review dorms and dining halls – with photos showing room temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.

“Our Junior barracks doesn’t even have windows that open so Screw us/them I guess,” one post read. “Was advised by DPW to buy my own portable AC.”

The Hots&Cots account on the social platform X said 50 buildings were affected by the air conditioning issues. Soldiers also complained that work orders they submitted were immediately closed and labeled as a “known issue” by the system, rather than being left open until the problem was fixed.

“Accountability matters,” the X post read.

A Fort Cavazos spokesperson could confirm at least 10 buildings were affected. They included nine barracks plus one other structure, and the problems arose from a mechanical failure with water pumps, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also explained that work orders were closed on the Army Maintenance Application website because there was preexisting knowledge of the situation. Replacement parts were ordered after the issue was identified.

“There is no need for multiple open work orders for a problem that has already been identified,” the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the Hots&Cots account on X reported a drop in Fort Cavazos room temperatures, only to publish another post one day later saying the air conditioning repairs hit a “snag,” “didn’t go as planned” and would need another five to seven days for a full fix.

“I appreciate that leadership is actively working with the soldiers to address this issue,” the X post read.

A Fort Cavazos spokesperson confirmed in a statement Thursday that the repairs were unsuccessful but did not give a timeline for when the work would be completed.

“The Fort Cavazos Garrison Team is working closely with 1st Cavalry Division leadership to provide appropriate accommodations to impacted soldiers until successful repairs can be completed,” the statement read.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the number of buildings confirmed by the base to be affected by the air conditioning failures.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.