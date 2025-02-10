The Marine Corps identified Sgt. Jacob M. Durham as one of the four people who died Thursday when a plane contracted by the U.S. military crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines.

Durham and three defense contractors were killed when the aircraft they were aboard crashed during a routine mission “providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies,” U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Durham had been promoted to sergeant on Feb. 1, according to a Marine release.

Durham joined the Marines in January 2021. He served as an electronic intelligence/electromagnetic warfare analyst assigned to 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

“We mourn the loss of Sgt. Jacob Durham, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion. “Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps — exemplifying composure, intelligence, and selfless leadership. He was deeply respected and loved by his fellow Marines. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and his fellow Marines during this profoundly difficult time.”

Durham’s awards and decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Mast and Naval Aircrew Insignia, according to the release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The bodies of the four people were retrieved from the wreckage in Ampatuan town, Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto, a safety officer of Maguindanao del Sur, told The Associated Press.

A water buffalo on the ground was killed as a result of the plane crash, local officials told AP.

U.S. military forces have been deployed in a Philippine military camp in the country’s south for decades to advise and provide training to Filipino forces battling Muslim militants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

