DC mayor asks Trump to withdraw troops and federal police

The mayor of Washington, D.C., is asking that the president remove all military and federal law enforcement from the city, following several nights of peaceful protests.

President Donald Trump said Monday he was "dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers” to tamp down on protests and riots in D.C. over the weekend. Since then, the protests have gone on without incident and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ended the city’s state of emergency.

“The protestors have been peaceful, and last night, the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest," Bowser wrote in her letter to the president. “Therefore, I am requesting that you withdraw all extraordinary law enforcement and military presence from Washington, DC.”

Bowser also wrote that the “additional, unidentified units” have added to the confusion by not wearing “identifying insignia.”

The mayor’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday asking whether she wanted all National Guard forces to leave the city. D.C. National Guard officials deferred all comments to Bowser’s offices.

Military Times observed the protests in-person on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The demonstrations in front of the White House were largely peaceful, and pepper spray was only used briefly late on Tuesday night. Crowds lingered in front of National Guard troops and their police counterparts well into the early morning hours on both nights.

Army National Guard units in front of the White House were easily identifiable Wednesday night, as they were closer to protesters and their badges were easily identifiable. Many of those personnel were from 19th Special Forces Group, a Guard unit headquartered in Utah.

Protests on Wednesday night remained peaceful, as troops from various state National Guard units took up positions near the White House on June 3, 2020. (Kyle Rempfer/Staff)

The presence of Special Forces personnel, the vast majority of whom were support troops and not Green Berets, caused a flurry of rumors and misinformation over social media.

Army Master Sgt. Michael Houk, a National Guard Bureau spokesman, told Military Times the reason 19th Group soldiers “were selected and sent is because they were already prepared for deployment.”

“They were chosen for expedience, not their skillset,” he added.

Soldiers from 19th Group weren’t just guarding the president’s residence, however. The unit posted pictures of its troops scrubbing graffiti and and picking up trash in downtown D.C. on Wednesday, stating that they “woke up early today to help clean the nation’s capital after a night of protests.”

Airmen from the Air National Guard were also present. The airmen came from a wide array of career fields, including fighter jet crew chiefs and SERE instructors, according to insignia they wore and discussions with Military Times.

Many federal agencies also sent law enforcement units, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

One of Bowser’s conerns was the presence of “unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets.” While National Guard units wore patches and were identifiable by their uniform accoutrement, many federal police were harder to sort out. Some reportedly declined to tell those who asked what agencies they worked under.

National Guard troops line up in front of the White House with their riot gear during protests over the death of George Floyd, June 2, 2020. (Kyle Rempfer/Staff)

Bowser noted in her letter that identifying insignia is mandatory in D.C. She said federal police are “inflaming demonstrators” and “adding to the grievances” of those protesting for change following the death of George Floyd, a black man who prosecutors say was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer who had his knee on Floyd’s throat.

“This multiplicity of forces can breed dangerous confusion, such as when helicopters are used in a war-like tactic to frighten and disperse peaceful protesters,” Bowser added in reference to a Lakota helicopter that was seen flying low and hovering over crowds on Monday, ostensibly to disperse them.

D.C. National Guard commander Maj. Gen. William J. Walker has directed an investigation into the incident.

“I hold all members of the District of Columbia National Guard to the highest of standards. We live and work in the District, and we are dedicated to the service of our nation,” said Walker.

In a key incident that inflamed tensions on Monday afternoon, protesters were hit with tear gas as Trump and a cadre of officials — to include Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley — made their way to St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House that had been damaged by rioters a day earlier.

Law enforcement aggressively forced protesters back for what appeared to be a photo op in front of the church.

Hours later, Esper, Milley, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy visited National Guard troops in D.C.

Army GEN Mark Milley CJCS talks about the right to peaceful protest. @MilitaryTimes pic.twitter.com/8qOKVC4W5L — Howard Altman (@haltman) June 2, 2020

In ensuing days, Esper attempted to distance himself from during a press briefing. Esper also took a stance against using the Insurrection Act of 1807 to send active duty military personnel into U.S. cities at this time, a move the president said he was considering.

Some of the roughly 1,600 active duty forces brought from Fort Drum, New York, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to military bases in the D.C. region this week have since been ordered to return, and none were brought into the city itself to deal with the protests.

As of Friday morning, nearly 84,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated for domestic operations across the country, according to National Guard Bureau officials. The number surpasses the roughly 51,000 Guard personnel activated during the 2005 Hurricane Katrina response.