26,000 National Guard troops came to DC and protected the inauguration without incident. Now the drawdown begins

National Guard troops in Washington in the wake of a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 talk about the experience of being mobilized to the city in the midst of potential unrest around the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

After every military troop surge eventually comes the drawdown, and that’s what is starting to take place in Washington.

National Guard officials say that after more than 26,000 troops poured into the city to help protect Wednesday’s inauguration events, they are working to pull troops out and bring them home.

There were no security incidents reported involving the National Guard, officials said in a media release.

“The National Guard is now focusing on coordinating with federal law enforcement to meet any continuing requirements while simultaneously working the logistics to return Guard members to their home states, families, and employers,” the release stated. “As the mission wraps up in the capital region, the National Guard Bureau is working to assist states with preparations and logistics to return troops safely home. "

Though the inauguration ended safely, “we will continue to support federal law enforcement as requested,” said Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard. “Our Guard members will return home as soon as conditions permit.”

On Jan. 6, then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller approved up to 6,200 National Guard troops to support civil authorities in the District of Columbia for up to 31 days under Title 32, 502(f) authority

Guard officials could not immediately offer a timeline for the drawdown, Air Force Maj. Matthew Murphy, an NGB spokesman, told Military Times.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

photo_camera The National Guard had a quiet day in DC standing post against threats they helped prevent It was a quiet day for the National Guard standing post in Washington D.C. during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

D.C. National Guard troops, however, will remain on-post until at least Jan. 30, Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. Future deployment of the DCNG depends on future threats, she said.

“We are evaluating … what we think would be intelligence from federal partners that suggest the need” for continued or future DCNG presence in the city,” she said.

Bowser said she asked Christopher Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, to “begin working with our partners to deal with the threat of white extremism and any other threat to our city.”

Rodriguez said that “the threat of right-wing extremism is here. You saw it on Jan. 6. It continues to be a persistent and real threat to the District of Columbia and the region.”

The military knows it has a problem with domestic extremists, white supremacists The Defense Department is in the midst of a review of all of its policies on extremist activity.

Before the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, Bowser said there was no reason to consider calling in the Guard to help protect the Capitol during joint sessions of Congress, like the election certification process that was taking place when the building was stormed.

But in the wake of that event, which took the lives of five people, including Air Force veteran and Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, Bowser said security changes need to be made.

“It is very clear any joint session of Congress should be a special security event or some package like that,” she said.

The next such event is likely to be President Joe Biden’s address to Congress, which will probably take place some time in February.

Hokanson, the NGB chief, said the public has been grateful for the help.

“The outpouring of support to our National Guard across the entire country, and here in the District of Columbia, is a story in itself. I want to particularly thank the citizens of the District of Columbia,” said Hokanson.