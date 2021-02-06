Schofield Barracks soldier charged with wife’s murder

An Army intelligence analyst has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks Jan. 13.

Spc. Raul Hernandez Perez, 25, of Naples, Florida, was charged in the killing of 25-year-old Selena Roth, who was found dead in a trash can after concerned family members requested a welfare check, according to Hawaii News Now.

Hernandez Perez is assigned to the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

Roth and Hernandez Perez had filed for divorce in October.

Roth, an Army veteran, previously served as a signals intelligence analyst, according to an obituary posted by Brewer and Sons Funeral Homes. She was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon for her service, the funeral home reported.

“Our brigade and the Army community are heartbroken by Selena’s death,” said Col. Theodore Travis in a statement. “We have extended our condolences to Selena’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Roth is remembered for her passion for animal rescue and community service, according to her obituary. Prior to enlisting, she taught violin and viola to elementary students in her hometown of Spring Hill, Florida and participated in a number of artistic hobbies.

“Selena is leaving behind a beautiful young daughter, who will never get the chance to know her mother,” wrote her sister on a GoFundMe page. “She is leaving behind a father and a mother who adored her. No parent should ever have to bury their child. Selena is leaving behind many siblings, we are all grieving for the loss of our baby sister. "

Roth is survived by her daughter, Nemea, her parents, eight siblings, and 10 nieces and nephews. She was laid to rest on Monday.

A trial date has not yet been set for Hernandez Perez, the Army said.

Hernandez Perez did not respond to a request for comment by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.