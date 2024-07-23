U.S. troops stationed in Romania and Lithuania will have the opportunity to watch the newest Marvel blockbuster before their American counterparts, courtesy of The Walt Disney Company and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” stars heavyweights Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the iconic characters face off in a spectacle that will be screened by more than 3,000 service members at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania and Pabradė Training Area in Lithuania.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy, notable for his work as an executive producer and director of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.” The film will be screened July 25, a day before its U.S. release, and the showings will continue through July 27.

“It is an immense honor to have the opportunity to contribute something special for these courageous men and women,” said Disney Senior Vice President Matt Kalavsky, who will accompany the screening in Romania and Lithuania in a package deal.

Kalavsky will also gift a Disney coin to each service member who watches the movie, according to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

“Being deployed brings many challenges and stressors with it,” said Tom Shull, CEO of the Exchange Service. “Having the chance to unwind with a fantastic movie is an important morale boost for our heroes, and it connects them with family and friends who are seeing the movie in theaters back home.”

The movie will also play at select Exchange Reel Time Theaters in CONUS and OCONUS installations beginning July 26.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service has provided tax-free goods to military members since 1895. All proceeds from sales are funneled toward supporting the military community and the Exchange has provided $2.1 billion to military, welfare, and recreation programs over the last ten years, according to the Exchange website.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service and The Walt Disney Company have been collaborating for more than a decade.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.