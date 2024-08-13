The Army has charged a Fort Drum, New York, soldier with killing a fellow soldier stationed at the post, officials confirmed.

Officials charged Spc. Riley Birbilas on Monday with the premeditated murder of Spc. Jacob Ashton and obstruction of justice, according to a Fort Drum release.

Ashton, 21, originally from Perry, Ohio, served in the same battalion as Birbilas. He was found dead at Fort Drum on Aug. 5.

Officials did not specify where his body was discovered or his cause of death.

Birbilas has been placed in confinement until his Article 32 hearing, at which an officer will review the evidence in the case and recommend whether it should go to court-martial.

Birbilas enlisted in the Army in 2021 and currently serves in the Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

Ashton deployed to Iraq last year with the 10th Mountain’s 2nd Brigade, according to the Army.

“Our entire commando family feels profound sorrow for the loss of Jacob,” Col. Anthony Gore, 2nd Brigade Combat Team commander, said in a statement following Ashton’s death. “While words do little to ease the pain of Jacob’s passing, we are a family, and we will wrap our arms around his family as well as support each other.”

Fort Drum employs more than 15,000 service members and nearly 4,000 civilians, according to the Defense Department.

The Army Criminal Investigative Division, which is investigating the matter, declined to comment.

Riley Ceder is an editorial fellow at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice and human interest stories. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the ongoing Abused by the Badge investigation.