Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Four U.S. soldiers who were participating in tactical training in Lithuania are now missing, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

The U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and Lithuanian law enforcement were searching for the soldiers Wednesday morning.

All four are part of 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and were undergoing training “at the time of the incident,” the Army said in a statement. The training site is the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area near Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania.

The four soldiers, as well as one tracked vehicle, were first reported missing Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

“I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations,” Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general, said in the U.S. Army’s statement.

“It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders.”

