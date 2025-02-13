Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M on Wednesday night while operating in the Mediterranean Sea, service officials said.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Cmdr. Timothy Gorman, U.S. Sixth Fleet spokesperson, said in a brief statement Thursday.

The collision “did not endanger” the Truman, as no injuries or flooding were reported, Gorman said.

“The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition,” Gorman said.

The incident is under investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Gorman said

