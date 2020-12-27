New in 2021 Things: Curbside pickup coming to more commissaries

One thing the pandemic has shown officials at the Defense Commissary Agency: customers want the Click 2 Go service at their commissary, allowing them to order their groceries online and pick them up at curbside.

Officials had been slowly rolling out the service before the pandemic, and have now increased it to 10 stores, with another scheduled to start Jan. 4 at Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida. More stores are scheduled in 2021 as the agency continues its technology rollout at stores to enable the Click 2 Go.

Commissary officials have said they expect the number of Click 2 Go sites to grow to 60 in the next two years. That was before Bill Moore took over the helm of the agency in August. Moore said he’s not satisfied with the low number of stores with Click 2 Go capability, and he’s looking at options to get that service at more locations more quickly. “I want to dramatically increase the number of stores with the service,” Moore said. “I am driven on getting eCommerce to more locations, and I’m hoping we can get a lot more in a very near-term approach.”

Although many commercial grocers have adapted curbside solutions quickly during the pandemic, it’s not as easy for the commissary agency to deploy the service overnight because of technology requirements and changes, officials have said.

The service is available at Fort Belvoir, Fort Eustis, Fort Lee, Oceana Naval Air Station and Quantico Marine Corps Base, Virginia; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina; Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska; McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey; and Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.