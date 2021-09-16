Commissary customers worldwide will have the service that allows them to order groceries online and pick them up at curbside by the end of September, officials announced.

The Click2Go service will hit the commissaries in Europe on Sept. 20, and will hit stores in Japan, South Korea, Okinawa, Guam and Hawaii on Sept. 27.

With the addition of the commissaries in Europe on Sept. 20, that brings the number of commissaries with Click2Go to more than 200, following the rollout to stateside commissaries. There are 236 commissaries worldwide.

Officials have been rapidly rolling out Click2Go this summer. Until June 28, there were 12 stores in the continental U.S. that had the commissary Click2Go service, which began rolling out two years ago. It’s been a priority of Bill Moore, director and CEO of the Defense Commissary Agency. The rollout is faster than expected; officials said in June they expected Click2Go to reach all stateside commissaries by the end of the year.

“It’s quite an accomplishment,” Moore said, in an announcement of the expansion. “In less than a year we’ve fortified our e-commerce presence through this worldwide rollout that’s part of our strategic goal to make the commissary benefit accessible to as much of the patron base as possible.”

He noted that the expansion comes at a time when consumers around the world are navigating the uncertainties of the COVID pandemic by turning more and more to internet shopping for food and other necessities. A number of commercial grocery stores in the U.S. began offering curbside pickup services during the pandemic. As commissary customers called for more Click2Go locations during the pandemic, officials ramped up their rollout.

Commissaries are indefinitely waiving the $4.95 service fee for these orders, to encourage customers to try Click2Go.

“We’re now inviting our patrons to try the new service for themselves so they can experience the savings and convenience. I use it and I can tell you it’s a very customer-friendly experience,” Moore said.

Customers can place orders using a computer, table or cellphone, and can view product details to help make decisions. Coupons are accepted. Officials made improvements earlier this year to their e-commerce platform, to include the ability for customers to pay online, and adding more product information.

For more information, and to place online orders, click here.

Earlier, Moore said he envisions that their e-commerce platform will enable the commissary system to eventually offer delivery of groceries to customers’ homes.

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.