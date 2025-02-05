Australia’s defense minister will visit the Pentagon on Friday, marking the first time U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will meet with a foreign counterpart, according to multiple people familiar with the planning.

Richard Marles, the deputy prime minister and defense minister of Australia, will arrive at a moment of uncertainty for U.S. allies. Over the last four years, America has deepened its military ties to partners across the Indo-Pacific in an effort to better compete with China. Nowhere has that been clearer than in Australia, where the United States has opened new basing agreements, expanded military drills and signed AUKUS, a deal to share nuclear-powered submarines.

Allies in the region are now wondering whether these commitments will last. Hegseth has made enforcing immigration his top priority in his first two weeks in office, sending around 2,000 more active-duty troops to America’s border with Mexico and using military aircraft to deport migrants as far as India.

Some officials nominated to fill top policy positions in the Pentagon argue the U.S. needs a much more powerful military presence around Asia to contend with China’s own military buildup. But others in leadership would prefer America reduce its commitments abroad.

Australian media previously reported Marles’ intent to visit Washington. People who spoke to Military Times were permitted anonymity to describe the plans, which haven’t been officially announced.

Marles was the first counterpart Hegseth spoke to over the phone upon entering office, though the secretary has since held calls with Japan and South Korea’s defense ministers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first foreign leader Hegseth called. He is visiting the Pentagon on Wednesday to meet with the secretary.

Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump said in a press conference that the U.S. would take control of the Gaza strip and rebuild it — leading to outrage from America’s allies in the Middle East, who fear the proposal would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Speaking with reporters after the call with Hegseth, Marles said he was confident the U.S. would continue to lead in the Indo-Pacific, despite questions about Trump’s threats to take Greenland or the Panama by force.

“There really was a sense and a commitment to see American leadership within our region,” Marles said.

