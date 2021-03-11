The Spouse Angle Podcast — Up this week: Why Many Military Families With Special Needs Aren’t Using a Program Designed for Them

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

This week: Many Military Families With Special Needs Aren’t Getting Help

The military offers dedicated resources for families with special medical and educational needs. Yet according to a new survey, many families don’t know about it.

About the Guests:

Michelle Norman is a Navy spouse of over 25 years and has a 17-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy. She is the executive director and founder of Partners in PROMISE. After years of advocating and winning multiple legal cases to ensure her daughter receives the minimum education required by law, Michelle was contacted by multiple military families across the country dealing with similar problems in public schools. As a result, she has become a passionate advocate for military children in special education and has been recognized with the 2020 Heroes at Home Military Spouse of the Year Award for Hampton Roads and the 2019 Armed Forces Navy Military Spouse of the Year Award. She lives in Virginia Beach with her family.

Jennifer Barnhill is the chief operating officer of Partners in PROMISE who leads the organization’s annual Military Special Education Survey project. She is also a freelance writer with stories in Military.com and Military Spouse Magazine, among other outlets, and focuses on military family advocacy. She is a Navy spouse of 15 years and a mother of three and also serves on the National Military Spouse Network Day of Advocacy Steering Committee. Barnhill lives in California with her family.

