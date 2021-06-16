The Spouse Angle Podcast – Up this week: Breaking Down Legislation That Would Impact Military Families Financially

This week: Help may be on the way for military spouses struggling to find employment or pay for child care, as Congress weighs multiple bills that would impact military families financially.

Jennifer Goodale is the director of military family policy and spouse programs at the Military Officers Association of America. She is a Marine Corps veteran and a Marine Corps spouse.

Jennifer Davis has been a government relations deputy director at the National Military Family Association since 2018. She is responsible for programs relating to spouse employment and education, financial literacy, and food insecurity. Davis is an Air Force veteran and an Air Force spouse.

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

