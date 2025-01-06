Veterans Affairs officials plan to waive co-pays for certain “well-being” health care appointments in an effort to encourage more veterans to look into services like yoga, meditation and wellness counseling.

The move could potentially save patients several hundred dollars a year in medical fees, but is less focused on financial relief than emphasizing “the overall well-being of the veteran,” according to a department release.

In a statement, VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said the move continues administration efforts to bring more veterans into the department’s medical care system and ensure they get the help they need.

“Copayment exemptions for Whole Health services is a step forward in creating greater access to preventative care for Veterans,” he said. “VA is the best and most affordable care in America for veterans, and this proposed ruling is another step forward to ensuring that cost never prevents a veteran from getting the care they deserve.”

The department defines Whole Health services as medical care independent of a specific diagnosis or illness. Instead, appointments focus on the general wellness of the patient, including stress management techniques, skill-building programs and quality-of-life boosters like yoga.

In the department’s official website for the programs, administrators said they work with veterans to “develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.”

Whole Health services are available through 161 medical sites across all 50 states, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Washington.

The co-pay relief is only a proposal for now. VA officials will have to go through a months-long rulemaking process before the fees can be waived.

In recent months, department leaders have also proposed waiving co-pays for telehealth medical visits and outpatient mental health care appointments. Officials have not said when any of those proposals will be finalized, or if the change in presidential administrations could disrupt that process.

Leo covers Congress, Veterans Affairs and the White House for Military Times. He has covered Washington, D.C. since 2004, focusing on military personnel and veterans policies. His work has earned numerous honors, including a 2009 Polk award, a 2010 National Headliner Award, the IAVA Leadership in Journalism award and the VFW News Media award.