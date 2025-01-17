Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
How to become a Marine Drill Instructor
How to become a Marine Drill Instructor
Marines going through Drill Instructor school open up about why they chose the path, and what the program is like.
5 days ago
Latest Videos
He was shot in the hand, arm and chest but this Sgt. says that ‘doing the right thing is courage’
New Navy tech and a heated SecDef hearing | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.18.25
Common Scams Targeting Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans and Their Families — Money Minute
Next SecDef confirmed? Hegseth faces fire in confirmation hearing
The Taliban were so close he could hear them whisper. His next action saved lives.
Navy surface warfare director: No more big, expensive drones — the future is one affordable design
Meet the 'Ghost,' General Dynamics Mission Systems' new surface vessel
Can the Pentagon’s China stance last under Trump? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.11.25
What should I do next after paying off my debts? — Money Minute
Seven Medals of Honor and expanded PACT Act guidelines
Military sees significant spike in mental health diagnoses
Inside the Pentagon’s years-long move to counter China
How do Marine drill instructors learn to scream loud enough to train new troops?
Native American WWI troops to get Medal of Honor? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.4.25
I’m in the military, should I rent or buy my home? — Money Minute
Trending Now
Coast Guard commandant fired after Trump returns to White House
Biden pardons Milley in move to guard against possible Trump ‘revenge’
Senate panel advances Hegseth’s bid to become next defense secretary
Trump promises to bring back troops booted for refusing COVID vaccine
Polish general fired after anti-tank mines found in Ikea warehouse