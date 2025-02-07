Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Pentagon contemplates a Gaza plan, and deportees arrive in Guantanamo
Pentagon contemplates a Gaza plan, and deportees arrive in Guantanamo
Trump administration policies continue to roll into the Pentagon’s purview, with leaders looking at the military’s role in a new Middle East posture, and more.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
New VA Secretary takes office, and more Pentagon updates | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.8.25
Budgeting For Your First Home — Money Minute
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Change comes to the VA as new Secretary takes the helm
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
Learn the Finnish Army’s concept of resilience in harsh conditions: “Sisu”
A flood of changes sweeps the military | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.1.25
College Fund Planning — Money Minute
From transgender troops to DEI, change comes to the military
The Army tests new vehicles and tech in European exercise
Trump executive prevents families of U.S. troops from leaving Afghanistan
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
This Ranger hurled a Taliban’s grenade back at the them. His survival depended on cultivated courage
Trapped in a kill zone in Vietnam, this soldier learned that bravery is more than physical
Trending Now
Two charged in death of soldier who was stabbed nearly 70 times
Trump fires service academy boards that oversee morale, academics
Congress starts work this week on annual defense authorization bill
Pentagon cuts off Hegseth town hall webcast after transparency pledge
Army, Navy remove web pages highlighting women’s military service